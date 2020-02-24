Rainy weather will be in place most of the day Monday, which will be followed by a cold snap later in the week.
Temperatures sit in the 40s across the area this morning, with a few high peaks in the 30s. Expect scattered showers for the first half of the day, with some high elevation snow possible briefly.
Temperatures will jump up to 50 in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains as on and off rain continues, becoming more widespread and heavy as the afternoon turns to evening.
Some rain will briefly linger into Tuesday morning, but should dry up Tuesday afternoon resulting in some sunshine and highs in the 60s.
A weak upper level wave will bring a few isolated showers to the area Wednesday along with some high elevation snow showers in the mountains. Highs in the Upstate and lower mountain ranges will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds that day.
Colder air will settle in behind the wave and result in sunshine and highs in the 40s and lower 50s Thursday through next weekend, with nights in the 20s. There's a small chance at some brief Friday snowfall in the mountains as the colder air comes over the TN line, but it should have minimal impact as of now.
