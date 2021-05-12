Happy Wednesday! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point. Heavy rain is tapering off from this morning, but lingering showers stay in the forecast through Thursday with much cooler air. We break down the forecast below.
On and off rain continues today, could become heavy at times. Keep that umbrella handy. Temperatures will cool throughout the day, starting in the 50s to near 60 degrees, and dropping into the 50s for all by the end of the day. The wind will stay strong to gusty out of the northeast. Rain could total more than half an inch.
Our weather will improve slightly Thursday, with just a few showers. Mainly for the afternoon/evening hours. The morning Thursday starts in the 40s, with highs reaching the 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday night will be chilly again in the 40s with clearing and drying skies.
Friday looks even better with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s in the Upstate and middle 60s for the Mountains, with even warmer air in place for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant temperatures.
Monday's back to 80 degrees, followed by the next round of rain coming Tuesday.
