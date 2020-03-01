It won't be raining all day every day, but each of the next 3-4 days presents a decent chance for on and off showers and a few pockets of heavy rain.
Tonight however should be dry with increasing clouds and lows in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.
Expect isolated to spotty showers to start your Monday with more scattered to widespread showers by Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the 50s.
Widespread showers will continue into Monday night and likely a good chunk of Tuesday in on and off fashion as temperatures rise into the 60s.
A cold front will push most of the line of moisture to our south. This will mean continued showers for the Upstate with more isolated rain for the mountains Wednesday.
An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will push one final round of moisture through the Carolinas/Georgia Thursday.
Most of its moisture will be south of the area, but it'll still mean spotty to scattered showers along the north edge of the system as it pushes northeast of the Upstate.
Once it exits, that will mean drier conditions for Friday and next weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 and lows in the 20s and 30s.
