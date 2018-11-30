Scattered light rain will spread across the area throughout the day Saturday, which will usher in drier warmer air on Sunday.
Tonight will bring showers here and there, but nothing too huge with lows in the middle and upper 40s.
Saturday will start dry and cloudy before rain begins moving in from the west by 10 AM and continues on and off the rest of the day.
Rain could become heavy at times, but overall, most of it will stay on the lighter side as highs reach the middle and upper 50s.
As the rain pushes north of the area, warmer air from the south will take its place on Sunday with highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Some clouds will clear out, but some will stick around too with just a slight chance of a lingering shower or storm south of I-85.
Monday will bring that same lingering shower or storm chance, but will be mostly dry and cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Don't get too used to the warmer air because temperatures fall back down to the 50s and 40s by the middle of next week despite some sunshine.
We'll stay that way the rest of the week ahead of our next rain-maker next weekend.
