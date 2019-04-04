Weather takes a turn to wrap up the work-week. Rain is likely for early Friday, then once again on Sunday afternoon.
Rain chances will increase after midnight, leading to a soggy AM commute on Friday. The rain shouldn’t last all day though. Highs will warm into the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. By late afternoon most of the widespread rain should be over, and we’ll be looking at drier conditions for Friday evening.
Saturday will be mostly dry, with very warm temps! Highs will approach 80 in the Upstate and mid 70s for western North Carolina.
The second half of the weekend could be a bit wetter as a system approaches. Scattered late day showers and storms will be possible, with highs in the 70s once again.
More rain is expected on Monday as a front moves in. A few strong storms will be possible toward Monday afternoon and evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.