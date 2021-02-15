Rain comes on and off through the day, with downpours moving in by the evening. However, dry and sunnier weather takes over tomorrow and should last for a day or two ahead of late-week rain returning.
A persistent wedge will continue the cold and damp weather Monday, with spotty rain and drizzle for most of the day, and highs reaching on the 40s. Rain will intensify this evening and tonight, staying above freezing.
The sky finally dries out Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine taking over after some morning clouds. Highs reach the 40s in the mountains and mid-50s in the Upstate, with a strong breeze at times. Tuesday night will get colder with lows in the low 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains under mostly clear skies.
We get another dry day Wednesday, but the rain returns on Thursday. It looks to stay above freezing overall, with a chance for flurries along the TN line on Friday morning as the system dries out.
Highs will be in the 50s toward the end of the week, with 40s in the mountains.
Over the weekend, at this point it looks sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the 50s to near 60 by Sunday.
