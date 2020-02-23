Rainy weather will be in place most of the day Monday, which will be followed by a cold snap later in the week.
Clouds will continue building in tonight along with a few stray showers with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Expect rain to begin as spotty to scattered showers during the morning and early afternoon Monday with highs in the upper 40s.
Rain will become more widespread Monday evening into Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.
Things should dry up Tuesday afternoon resulting in sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70.
A weak upper level wave will bring a few isolated showers to the area Wednesday along with some high elevation flurries in the mountains.
Highs in the Upstate and lower mountain ranges will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds that day.
Colder air will settle in behind the wave and result in sunshine and highs in the 40s and lower 50s Thursday through next weekend.
Morning lows during this time look to be in the lower and middle 20s.
