We saw near record warmth Sunday as temperatures soared into the 70s. Overnight a cold front will make its way towards the region. We'll see showers first in the mountains after 2 am and in the Upstate around 4 am. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. It will be quite mild with lows near 60 in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
The workweek starts wet with rain likely especially early in the day Monday, with some sun late. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. Lows Monday night will be colder under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s in the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
For late Tuesday we'll see rain developing and it will last into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s both days with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Thursday into the weekend looks dry with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s.
