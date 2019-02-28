Showers will become more isolated into Friday and Saturday, but we’ll still have a chance for rain. A real soaker is in store late weekend, before some very cold air arrives next week.
Tonight expect showers to thin out slowly. Friday morning will bring patchy, dense fog and drizzle with temps starting in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see clearing the second half of the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday is looking mostly dry at this point with temps in the mid 60s! So, take advantage of the time to get outdoors, since it will be much harder on Sunday.
A strong cold front approaches Sunday, and that will lead to light rain in the morning and heavy rain toward the late afternoon and evening. Highs will likely remain in the 50s.
Showers will taper off Sunday night, then a cold wind will develop as skies clear for Monday! Expect highs in the 50s to start the week, then we’re looking at 30s and 40s for highs toward Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows could even get into the teens for the mountains Tuesday night! Upstate would see a hard freeze as well in the low 20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.