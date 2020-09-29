A cold front comes through today, bringing widespread rain and some breezy winds. It'll all clear out tonight, leaving plenty of sunshine for the next several days. After a brief warm-up, a big fall chill returns in time for the weekend.
Today starts with light showers and temperatures in the 60s. The mountains may not warm at all, hovering in the low to mid-60s all day. The Upstate will top out in the low 70s. The rain is likely to become more widespread and a bit heavier in the afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. The severe threat is to our east, toward the coast.
Temperatures tumble tonight, dropping into the 40s to low 50s into Wednesday morning. A few clouds may linger early, but otherwise expect sunshine to build in with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
Over the next several days, it stays dry with plenty of sunshine. Thursday warms up briefly into the low/mid-70s, but another push of cooler air comes in time for Friday and the weekend. Expect highs to top out in the 60s, with overnights in the 40s through Saturday and Sunday.
