Rainy conditions Wednesday transition to a severe storm threat for Halloween before a much colder weekend!
Rain will be likely much of the day today, becoming widespread and locally heavy at times, especially toward the evening hours. Some low-end flooding risk could develop, especially for the mountains/higher terrain areas. Temperatures will remain steady in the 60s.
Morning showers are possible on Halloween, but a break should develop toward late morning as a line of storms organizes to the west. As that line moves in, conditions will be favorable for stronger to even severe storms to develop into the afternoon and early evening hours. While damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, an isolated tornado or two is also possible.
Timing wise, it appears the storms could move in by 1-2 PM and end by 7 PM, which is some improvement to the previous trick-or-treating forecast in terms of storms. Unfortunately, sharply colder air and increased wind will be possible for the rest of the evening, so the forecast is still NOT a "treat."
Temperatures start in the 30s to lower 40s Friday morning with a calming wind. Expect lots of sun through the day with highs in the 50s and 60s. That trend will continue into Saturday before a reinforcing shot of colder air arrives for Sunday morning - expect a good chance of a frost/freeze event for the Upstate/mountains with highs struggling into the 50s with sunshine in the afternoon.
Dry weather holds for at least the first day or so of next week, but rain could move back in toward late Tuesday or Wednesday.
