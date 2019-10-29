Clouds and rain will be the rule through Thursday. Rain will becomes more widespread on Wednesday, with the threat for t-storms on Halloween.
We’ll see clouds and scattered showers on Wednesday, with highs staying in the 60s. Heavy downpours will be possible toward Wednesday evening.
Then the best chance for rain will get here on Halloween, and the timing is absolutely terrible. Expect some of the heaviest rain and some t-storms Thursday evening when the kiddoes are trying to trick or treat. We’ll be working on fine-tuning that rain timing, so you can plan ahead.
As storms move in on Halloween, a few could be severe. Damaging wind looks like the primary threat, so stay weather aware as you prep the kiddos to have some Halloween fun!
Cooler air moves in behind the rain! Expect a breezy Friday ahead of cooler than normal temps this weekend. Highs will warm into the 50s for the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate! Lows will cool into the 30s for the first time this season on Saturday night for Upstate spots, while the mountains could see a freeze!
