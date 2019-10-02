Unseasonably warm air will stick around through the week, then we’ll be rewarded by cooler air for this weekend! It may finally feel like fall for all your outdoor plans!
This morning looks clear with patchy valley fog in the mountains and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Major heat continues today with highs 90-96 degrees and a mostly sunny sky. We are set to break the old records of 93° (Upstate) and 87° (mountains).
Record heat continues for Thursday with some mid to upper 90’s likely for Upstate areas - a couple spots in northeast GA/southern Upstate could flirt with 100 degrees! We could tie or break the hottest temps ever in October which are 90° for the mountains and 97° in the Upstate.
A cold front moves in late Friday, but expect another scorcher of a day with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, that will lead to dropping temps this weekend! Highs will likely hold in the 60s Saturday thanks to a wedge setup bringing an overcast sky. With this pattern, light drizzle is possible at times Saturday.
Sunday and Monday offer up better rain chances, especially late in the day Sunday into the daytime Monday. Highs will hold in the 70s, followed by even more refreshing air by mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.