Warm and generally dry weather continues this weekend with more record temperatures possible.
Partly cloudy and WARM weather continues this afternoon with temperatures generally in the 80s, though a few high elevation spots in WNC will likely be cooler. This evening will be pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will briefly dip into the 50s and low 60s.
Saturday brings more record heat potential, especially for the Upstate. Warm and breezy weather is on tap with highs soaring into the mid and possibly upper 80s, breaking GSP's record of 84 degrees from 2017. Asheville's 86 degree record may be safe, though it's possible to at least tie it.
Sunday's front looks to run out of energy, so any showers will be confined to the NC mountains and even there, they will be widely spaced. The Upstate should see generally dry and warm weather.
Next week's system looks stronger, so a better chance of rain looks to move in by Tuesday as cooler air returns as well.
