Record heat today, but a big cool-down to seasonal normals returns in time for the weekend.
A mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 60s now, becomes partly cloudy throughout the day. Highs skyrocket to record breaking levels, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s in the Upstate, and holding in the mid-70s in western NC. Normal temperatures this time of year sit in the 40s/50s. Both areas will break previous record highs of 71 and 70 in the mountains and Upstate respectively.
A cold front moves through early Friday morning, bringing a small chance for rain to the mountains before sunrise and then cooler air begins to settle in. Mountain temperatures hold in the mid-50s by Friday afternoon with a clearing sky, while the Upstate still has the chance to reach the upper 60s before weekend cooling.
Seasonal "normal" temperatures return for the weekend, cooling to the 40s and mid-50s each afternoon. General sunshine is expected on Saturday and increasing clouds on Sunday with a shower or two thrown in.
Next week will bring gradually increasing rain chances through the middle of the week with even a few thunderstorms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.
