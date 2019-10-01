Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through the week, then we’ll be rewarded by cooler air for this weekend! It may finally feel like fall for all your outdoor plans!
Tonight will be mild and a bit humid with lows down to 71 in the Upstate and 67 in the mountains.
Wednesday will heat right back up into the mid 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains with sunshine. It stays near-record heat territory for Thursday as well with some mid-90’s possible for Upstate areas. Can’t even rule out a 100 degree reading south of I85
A cold front moves in late Friday, and that will lead to dropping temps this weekend! Highs will go from the 90s to the 70s! Overnight lows will be refreshing in the 50s and low 60s starting Friday night. A few showers will be possible at times, but rain should be isolated and light.
A decent chance for rain will return late Sunday into Monday.
