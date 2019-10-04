Unprecedented heat will last one more day today, then a cold front will move through to cool us down dramatically!
This morning again starts clear and relatively pleasant in the 60s ahead of ONE LAST DAY of record heat. Expect a sunny sky today with highs in the 80s and 90s, stopping just short of the century mark for some.
Clouds fill in through the evening, becoming widespread Saturday morning. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible throughout the day, but by no means will it be a washout or warm! Expect highs to hold in the 60s. Temperatures rebound into the 70s Sunday with the best chance of scattered showers in WNC with highs in the 70s.
Another cold front moves in Monday and Tuesday, but it still doesn't bring the widespread rain we desperately need. Expect a decent chance of a line of showers or storms, but it will be disorganized and scattered. Temperatures drop to October norms (what are those??) for mid-week.
