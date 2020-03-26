Warm, dry weather takes hold into the next several days with the next rain chance coming Sunday.
This afternoon brings a generally sunny sky with lingering clouds for some and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
A more substantial warming trend comes in on Friday and Saturday where highs will soar well into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s with no rain and a variably cloudy sky at times. The Upstate record for Friday is 81 degrees while Asheville's record is 80 degrees. Even more record potential is in store for Saturday as well.
A small chance for showers returns Sunday with another front, but for now it looks like a minimal chance of 20% as the best energy pulls away. A stronger system moves toward the Carolinas by mid-week, bringing a better chance of rain or storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
