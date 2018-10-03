September brought plenty of heat, and it looks to stick around through the next 10 to 14 days for the Carolinas.
Over the next two weeks, a persistent and amplified weather pattern will continue across the United States. Unfortunately, if you’re a fan of cooler weather, you’ll have to head out west.
Not to say we won’t have some cooler days and/or nights ahead, temperatures overall will continue to be well above average through at least mid-October.
In fact, those above average temperatures totaled up to being the WARMEST September on record in Asheville. GSP registered its second warmest September on record, coming second to only September 1925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.