The last of the near/record warmth will be Thursday before temperatures cool back down to "reality" this weekend.
Clouds will stay pretty thick tonight with lows in the middle 50s to near 60 with patchy fog developing by tomorrow morning.
It will gradually burn off and allow the sun to help highs reach 78 in the Upstate and 74 in the mountains.
Both would break previous record highs of 70 and 71 in the mountains and Upstate respectively.
The mountains will begin feeling the more seasonably cool weather on Friday with a passing shower or two in the morning.
The Upstate will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
The entire area will be our "normal" cool with highs in the 50s ara-wide with sunshine Saturday and cloudy skies Sunday with a shower or two thrown in.
Next week will bring gradually increasing rain chances through the middle of the week with even a few thunderstorms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.
