Overnight we're looking at conditions not as cold as last night, thanks to a southwest breeze. We'll see lows in the mid to upper 30s for the Upstate, with low 30s in the mountains.
December begins Wednesday, but it'll be much warmer than usual. Highs reach into the mid 60s, with more clouds as a weak disturbance moves in. The mountains will see highs in the low 60s. Wednesday night will be dry with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Even warmer temperatures build in Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Thursday, then low to mid-70s on Friday. The mountains stay in the mid to upper 60s, with plenty of sun both days. Lows will be in the 40s.
The weekend looks split, still quite warm on Saturday with highs around 70, but it drops fast Saturday night and leads to highs in the upper 50s on Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be near 40 in the Upstate, and mid 30s in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.