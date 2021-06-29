Tropical Storm Danny made landfall at Pritchards Island near Hilton Head Monday evening, as it weakens and moves inland toward Atlanta today, scattered rain and a few storms will impact us locally.
The remnants of the tropical system will make its way through central Georgia today, throwing some moisture as it gets closer to us. As a result, we'll see numerous showers and T-Storms, some containing very heavy rain. High temperatures will stay a little cooler than average, reaching 86 Upstate and 80 in the mountains. We'll see a few moments of sunshine this afternoon, before we dry out overnight.
Wednesday brings highs back to the middle and upper 80s, with only a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon. A slow moving cold front will increase shower and storm chances Thursday and Friday, becoming widespread with soggy conditions at times. Especially throughout the day Friday!
The upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend features temperatures in the 80s with a rain chances both days. Saturday looks to be more on and off, with slightly drier conditions by the 4th of July.
