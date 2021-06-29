Tropical Storm Danny made landfall at Pritchards Island near Hilton Head on Monday, as it weakens and moves inland toward Atlanta, scattered rain will build in locally. Drier, seasonably hot weather returns midweek.
Scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s start your day. The remnants of the tropical system will make its way through eastern Georgia and a part of Upstate today, and as a result, we'll see numerous showers and T-Storms, some containing very heavy rain. Highs stay a little cooler than average, reaching 85 Upstate and 81 in the mountains. It dries out overnight with lows in the 60s. conditions, with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid-60s in the mountains.
Wednesday brings highs back to the mid and upper 80s, with only a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon. A slow moving cold front will increase shower and T-Storm chances Thursday and Friday, becoming widespread with soggy conditions at times.
The upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend brings highs back a bit into the 70s and low 80s. Both days hold a chance for rain, but Saturday looks to be more on and off, with slightly drier conditions by the 4th.
