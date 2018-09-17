(FOX Carolina)- Florence has officially moved out of our area, and off to the north as a tropical depression, taking most of the concerning weather with it.
The remnants of Florence are located in West Virginia, bringing some heavy rain bands and isolated severe weather to the east. The rain has mostly moved out for us, but isolated showers on the back side of the system will be possible through tonight.
In our area, some of the highest rain totals were Mount Mitchell clocking in at nearly 9 inches with even higher rain totals near the Charlotte metro area with some out that way getting almost 11 inches in the town of Matthews. Areas of the Upstate didn't see quite as much rain with Kings Mountain State Park (Cherokee County) getting around 3 and a half inches while the GSP Airport received around an inch and a half.
The time period from Wednesday through Friday will be completely dry and sunny with highs in the 80s to near 90 with small rain chances returning next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.