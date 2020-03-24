Rain and storms Tuesday give way to warmer, drier weather later this week!
This morning continues with temperatures in the 50s with developing showers and even a few storms. More rain and storms will move in toward midday.
High temperatures later today will likely hold in the 50s, with pockets of downpours and thunder. This first round of storms will exit the region later in the afternoon, but another round of storms is likely to move in late tonight. There is a low end chance for severe weather with the main threat coming from hail - most of the region doesn't look unstable enough to support a tornado risk.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Graham, Swain, Macon, and Rabun counties until 8 AM Wednesday. It's in these areas flash flooding will be most possible with the rounds of rain and storms today and tonight.
Tomorrow, a stray shower is possible but most areas become dry and brighter, with sunshine boosting temperatures into the upper 60s in the mountains and the 70s for the Upstate.
Expect continued warming from Friday into the weekend with highs reaching the lower and middle 80s with lots of sunshine. Our next slight chance for showers is Sunday, and behind a cold front, things will cool back down to the 60s and 70s next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.