Multiple rounds of heavy rain become likely this week, starting today. which could cause additional flooding across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia.
Monday will begin on a dry note for most, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 30s. During the day, rain begins first in the mountains around midday, with showers spreading into the Upstate in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-50s area-wide.
The rain becomes most widespread and heavy from late tonight into Tuesday, lasting for much of the day with highs in the 60s.
A Flood Watch is in effect for Pickens, Oconee, Stephens, Franklin, Transylvania, Haywood, Jackson, Swain, Graham and Macon counties from Monday evening through Tuesday evening. It's these areas that will likely receive 2-4 inches of rain during this time, and given that the ground is already saturated from recent rain and high water levels in area waterways, additional flooding remains possible.
After that batch of moisture moves out Tuesday night, more showers will develop Wednesday afternoon, followed by another round of widespread rain Wednesday night and Thursday.
This could also cause additional flooding depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.
Conditions will clear out and cool down Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s, but rain returns late Saturday and lasts into Sunday.
