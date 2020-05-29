Storms will rumble through the next few afternoons, before a nice clearing late this weekend.
Rain and storms come in waves today, with isolated storms becoming strong to severe. Damaging wind and small hail are possible, and while it's unlikely, we can't rule out a brief tornado. Widespread downpours are likely along with significant lightning.
The storms should dry out tonight, close to midnight.
Saturday will bring a few late day showers and possible storms, but the greatest coverage in rain will be to our east. Therefore rain chances drop to about 30%, making for an overall decent day with highs in the 70s to mid-80s.
By Sunday, the forecast totally dries out. Highs cool to the 70s area-wide with less humidity, making for a perfect day to spend time outside. The drier weather will stick around for the majority of next week, with the heat kicking up by Thursday and Friday.
