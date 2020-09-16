Heavy rain is on the way as Sally moves through the deep south. Expect heaviest rain toward Thursday morning-afternoon, then some beautiful weather settling in by the weekend.
Showers will slowly increase through this evening and tonight. Heavy rain should hold off until the AM commute on Thursday with temps in the 60s.
Off and on rain will continue through Thursday, with the peak of heavy rain happening toward midday and afternoon. Some rain could linger Thursday night before clearing happens on Friday.
Three to five inches of rain will be possible, especially along the northern Upstate and southern mountains. This could lead to localized flooding, rising streams/river, and water on roads. Stay weather aware through the day and into Thursday night as flooding could linger beyond the rain.
Clearing will slowly happen on Friday, with breezy winds and highs in the 70s. This weekend looks spectacular with a few clouds and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Lows will cool into the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains by Saturday and Sunday night! HELLO FALL!
