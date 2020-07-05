Afternoon rain and storm coverage will start to increase Monday and continue into Tuesday and Wednesday too.
Expect a dry night tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70.
Monday will begin dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies before rain and storms develop during the afternoon with highs in the 80s to near 90.
Expect more scattered to widespread showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday with highs scaling back into the 70s to low 80s.
There will still be late day storms by the end of the week, but with more sunshine and highs in the 80s and lower 90s.
That heat will stick around next weekend with spotty late day storms.
