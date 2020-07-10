Hot and steamy conditions are expected with some afternoon storms are possible, but conditions dry out and stay hot this weekend!
Expect a 40% chance of storms this afternoon as highs reach the mid 80s to lower 90s and heat index values creep toward 100 degrees in some spots. Some of the storms could grow strong with gusty wind given the intense heat. Most activity will die down around sunset.
Saturday and Sunday both look 99% dry! A stray shower or storm remains possible as highs stay in the 90s.
Hot and mostly dry weather will extend into next week. Highs may increase into the middle 90s toward the middle of the week as rain remains generally absent from the forecast.
