Temperatures will slowly climb into this weekend after another round of scattered showers and storms Friday.
This morning starts mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again this afternoon and parts of this evening as highs reach the 70s and 80s.
This weekend looks increasingly HOT - while a few pop-up showers are possible Saturday, conditions should generally dry out for the Upstate for Father's Day Sunday. Highs reach the 80s Saturday and likely around 90 degrees Sunday.
This will start and continue a warmer pattern into next week with increasing storms chances toward Tuesday and Wednesday.
