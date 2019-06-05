Rain and storms move in during the afternoon today, and will set us into a pattern holding onto wet weather chances for several days ahead. The next day of full sunshine looks to hold off until the middle of next week.
Today starts in the 60s to lower 70s, under a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. Throughout the day, rain and storms develop, mainly from mid to late afternoon. Downpours, damaging wind, and small hail will become possible as a "slight risk" for severe weather moves in. Highs reach the low to mid-80s.
As the rain wraps up overnight, a slightly drier day arrives for Thursday. Expect general cloud cover with just isolated rain during the day. Highs rebound into the low 80s in the mountains, and upper 80s in the Upstate.
Spotty showers and storms will re-enter the picture on Friday with highs in the lower and middle 80s once again, with even greater storm potential over the weekend. Highs will hold off on Saturday and Sunday into the 70s and lower 80s with the higher rain amounts expected.
It still looks as if no given days in this stretch will be all day washouts, but some periods toward the end of this stretch of rain could present the risk of flooding.
This will likely continue in similar fashion into Monday and Tuesday of next week before drying out by mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.