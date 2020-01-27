A couple waves of wet weather roll through the Upstate and mountains this week, with some high elevation snowfall possible within each system.
Mainly cloudy conditions stick around today with scattered, on/off rain into the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. High elevation snow showers also stay likely in WNC where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 AM Tuesday morning.
The sky begins to clear in the late overnight, leaving us with a gorgeous, sunny Tuesday. Highs reach just slightly above average, in the upper 40s in the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate.
Another weak system will sweep through Wednesday which might bring a few showers to the area, mainly later in the evening. A high elevation snow shower can't be ruled out in the overnight. Showers/snow may briefly linger Thursday morning but should dry out for most of the day, with highs staying in the 40s to 50 degrees.
Friday into Saturday, another wave of wet weather comes through. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding this round of rain. Due to inconsistency in both timing and amount & location of moisture between models, our forecast calls for a slight chance for rain later in the day on Friday into Saturday.Some snow is also possible in the western North Carolina mountains depending on which track the system takes. There's also a chance that not much if anything will become of this system. We'll keep you updated throughout the week.
Regardless, conditions clear up by Sunday!
