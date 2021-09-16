Clouds and scattered showers will stick with us into the weekend, but don’t expect a washout each day! Rain will be more spotty in nature.
Friday will bring plenty of clouds and a few late day showers and isolated t-storms. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Highs will remain in the low 80s for the Upstate throughout this weekend, with a few showers and storms possible each afternoon as tropical moisture lingers. Rain chances will remain at about 30-40% each day.
The mountains will have a slightly better chance for rain through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.
Our unsettled pattern will break next week with a cold front, but that will not be until Wednesday as it looks now. Some fall-like air will be arriving soon!
