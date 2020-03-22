Widespread, sometimes heavy rain starts the week, with chilly temperatures in place. Starting around midweek, the rain backs off and a wave of warmer air builds in.
Morning temperatures sit in the 40s across the area, and only reach the mid-50s area-wide with a light breeze. Expect much of the day to hold drizzle and misty conditions, with widespread, sometimes heavier rain in the morning in the mountains pushing into the Upstate for the afternoon.
A break in the rain comes early Tuesday, allowing some slightly milder air in the 60s to return. However, another round of rain, some heavy, along with a few thunderstorms comes late Tuesday into Tuesday night.
A leftover shower or two is possible Wednesday, but overall that day should become dry with some sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Expect more and more sunshine and rising temperatures through Friday and Saturday with highs eventually reaching the lower and middle 80s.
Saturday into Sunday, another slight chance for showers returns, but much of the weekend remains dry in the 70s and 80s.
