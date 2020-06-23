Temperatures back off into the 80s for the next few days as showers and storms become scattered across the region. As the sky dries out Friday into the weekend, expect a big boost in temperatures.
Spotty rain is possible for the rest of the morning followed by scattered, locally heavier rain and embedded storms in the afternoon. Highs today should hold in the 80s. Most of the activity should die down by or slightly before sunset.
Tomorrow looks less active - expect a few strong storms in the Upstate and northeast Georgia during the mid to late afternoon, but the overall coverage should be less than previous days. Thursday brings back mostly dry weather with highs reaching the upper 80s.
As it clears to more sunshine, the intense heat returns Friday and sticks around through the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s in the Upstate with decent sunshine and an isolated storm or two that fires up in the mountains.
