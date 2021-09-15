Clouds and showers increase over the next several day, as a front approaches and moisture from Nicholas moves across the southeast!
Cooler temperatures will accompany the extra cloud cover and scattered showers. Highs on Thursday will stay in the 70s with about a 40% chance for rain.
Similar conditions will dominate on Friday, with rain developing through the day, but winding down after sunset.
The weekend looks a bit drier, but we could still get a few late day showers on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm back into the low to mid 80s, which is near normal for this time of year.
