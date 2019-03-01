Scattered rain could be heavy at times today, though the entire day won't be wet. The real soaker arrives late in the weekend, before very cold air arrives next week.
This morning, areas of patchy, dense fog with on and off rain stick around for the early commute. Temperatures sit in the low to mid-50s. Some sun peeks through for the second half of the day, though a spot or two of rain may continue as highs reach the low to mid-60s.
Saturday looks mostly dry at this point, with a little more sun and temperatures in the low to mid-60s! Take advantage of the time to get outdoors, as soaking rain returns soon after.
A strong cold front approaches Sunday, and that will lead to light rain starting midday, and heavy rain toward the evening. Highs will likely remain in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Showers will taper off late Sunday night, then a cold wind will develop as skies clear for Monday! The wind could push some light snow flurries across the TN border, but no major winter weather is expected at this time.
Expect highs in the 50s to start the week, then only reaching the 30s and 40s for highs toward Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows could even get into the teens for the mountains Tuesday night! Upstate would see a hard freeze as well in the low 20s, though a slow warm up looks to build toward the end of the week.
