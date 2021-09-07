Rain chances increase toward mid-week, with seasonably warm temperatures dominating through the week.
Wednesday will bring a better chance for rain, before a front settles to our south. That will take the rain chances down for Thursday and Friday. Humidity will be lower, but temps will still be warm.
Expect a mostly dry weekend with highs near 90 into Saturday and Sunday.
We’re watching the tropics as well, with a system in the Gulf of Mexico that could become tropical mid-week. Right now it appears that it would remain weak and stay south of our area. Likely moving toward Florida then out to the open Atlantic.
