Hot, humid afternoons continue through the weekend. Temperatures back off a bit next week, but rain chances linger.
Expect a mostly cloudy sky today with scattered rain and eventually a few storms through the afternoon and early evening hours. A few storms could get strong with gusty wind, heavy downpours, and lightning.
Highs again reach 90 degrees on Saturday with a few storms possible. As for Sunday, the nearby front should settle south of the area long enough to get a drier day. Highs stay well into the 80s.
Mostly cloudy conditions and slightly cooler air will be the rule next week. Each day brings a spotty rain chance, but no washouts are currently forecast.
As Cristobal makes a run at the Gulf coast, it will likely make landfall along the Louisiana coast late Sunday night. It will continue northward along the MS river, likely not bringing any impacts to the Carolinas.
