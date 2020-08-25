Temperatures heat up this week, as all eyes remain on the Gulf of Mexico. We could see some rain by late Friday into Saturday from tropical moisture associated with Laura.
Watch for scattered showers through this evening, the a mostly dry night with lows near 70s for the Upstate and 60s in the mountains.
We should see a couple drier days on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching closer to 90 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Then, storms return to the forecast on Friday and Saturday, with will be partially from the moisture of Laura’s remnants.
ON THE TROPICS:
Marco continues weakening and will bring persistent rain along the Louisiana and Texas coasts through Wednesday. Hurricane Laura is set to make landfall near the TX/LA border Wednesday evening as a category 3 major hurricane. Winds there could be upwards of 110 miles per hour near the center.
As Laura moves inland it will weaken to a depression by late Thursday into Friday. The remains of the storm will brush by the Carolinas just to the north, putting our western North Carolina counties in the most likely area for rain and possible severe weather on Friday evening through Saturday.
We’ll fine tune the forecast as we get closer to Laura’s close pass by our area. There could be a small tornado threat with the circulation of the system, and we’ll be able to give a good time frame and possible threat area toward mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.