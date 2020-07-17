Storm chances slightly increase over the next several days, but it stays just as hot and humid!
Hazy sun heats the afternoon into the 80s and 90s with heat index values soaring over 95 degrees for the Upstate. Isolated storms could form after lunch, but most activity will die down by or before sunset.
Over the weekend, expect near-normal rain/storm chances in the afternoon for both the Upstate and the mountains. The coverage each day will vary and be quite random, so consider yourselves lucky if your yard gets some natural relief! Otherwise, highs will reach the 80s and 90s.
Expect this general pattern to continue into most of next week with scattered storms staying possible each afternoon. Daytime highs may scale back a few degrees into the 80s to near 90 degrees.
