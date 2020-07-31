Hotter days last into the weekend with only a couple local showers and storms. We're also following Hurricane Isaias closely as it could make a pass at the Carolinas' coastline on Monday.
Some sunshine today, some clouds, with highs reaching the lower 90s and a chance of afternoon rain. There's a slightly higher chance of downpours in the evening hours.
The weekend looks to be less widespread with afternoon storms, perhaps offering up fully dry conditions Saturday. Highs each day will reach the 90s across the Upstate.
Rain chances could briefly increase late Sunday into Monday of next week with potential tropical moisture from the Atlantic. This looks to be short-lived, and a return to spotty afternoon storms and highs in the upper 80s is expected toward mid-week.
Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday as hurricane hunters found stronger winds near the center.
The latest track brings the storm through parts of the Bahamas Friday, strengthening to Cat 2 briefly, then heads toward the Florida east coast late Saturday and early Sunday as a Cat 1 hurricane. Thereafter, a turn to the north and northeast is expected, bringing the storm near the Carolina coasts Monday and Tuesday.
As for SC impacts, the latest "cone of uncertainty" does include parts of the state, and this means some low-end impacts in terms of heavy rain and gusty wind for the coast are possible by early Monday. As of now, landfall looks likely near the Outer Banks of NC. However, new computer models coming in show a possibility for a landfall closer to Myrtle Beach, or the SC/NC line. We'll continue to update with the latest information so you can prepare.
