Clouds increase today, with scattered storms in the afternoon. The storm chance will ramp up through the end of the week, with a few lasting into the weekend.
The morning is dry but mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. This afternoon, expect scattered Upstate storms, with widespread mountain storms. Highs reach just the low to mid-80s, slightly cooler than usual for this time of year. The rain should fade tonight, leaving dry weather in the 60s.
Tomorrow. the storms pick up a little more, becoming most widespread on Friday. Both days will have highs holding back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Looking ahead to the weekend we're still looking at a 30-40% chance of storms, along with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
In the Tropics we're watching two disturbances which could become Laura ad Marco. The one farther out in the Atlantic is worth watching, as the potential track takes it over the Leeward Islands then near Puerto Rico and possibly Florida. We'll monitor the storm for new information or changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.