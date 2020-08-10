Heat and humidity hold on for now, but an increase in rain chances later in the week will hold temperatures back just slightly. Isolated storms are possible into Monday, then a higher chance for later in the week.
This morning starts warm, with patchy fog possible. High temperatures warm up fast under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Expect highs in the 80s for the mountains and low 90s for the Upstate.
Expect a few more showers and storms by the afternoon/evening, than we saw over the weekend.
Tuesday stays similar, around 90 degrees and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon.
Wednesday onward, temperatures back off just slightly into the 80s across the entire region. Storms become more widespread on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and could last briefly into the weekend before backing off on Sunday.
Watch for the Perseid Meteor shower that peaks Aug. 11-13! However, overnight clouds and rain chances may limit our ability to see it to the full effect.
Currently the tropics remain quiet across the east coast, but we're watching an area of possible interest coming off the African coast. There is a 60% chance for storm development, so we'll keep you updated on the latest.
