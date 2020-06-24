Another day of scattered storms today before drier and hotter conditions move in for the upcoming weekend.
Scattered, locally strong storms are likely to develop into northeast Georgia and most of the Upstate this afternoon and into parts of this evening. The most likely time frame for strong storms will be from 2-7 PM, and some storms could produce damaging wind. Daytime highs will be in the 80s.
Scattered showers could linger Thursday morning, but a decent amount of sunshine should break through in the afternoon hours, allowing for highs to reach the 80s. Spotty storms could redevelop off the higher NC terrain toward the Charlotte region, leaving most of the Upstate generally dry.
Things should both dry out and heat up by Friday and this weekend with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances during this stretch aren't zero but overall will be very low and mainly in the mountains.
Spotty rain chances return early next week.
