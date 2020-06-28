Scattered strong to severe storms are likely this evening with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.
Most storm activity should wrap up by midnight with lows in the 60s to low 70s.
Monday will begin dry followed by highs in the lower 90s and middle 80s with spotty afternoon storms developing later in the day.
A few storms also have the small chance at becoming strong to severe producing damaging wind gusts.
Afternoon storm coverage will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday before backing off a little bit by Thursday and Friday.
It'll likely pick back up for Independence Day weekend too.
