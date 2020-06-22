Expect scattered thunderstorms this evening, a couple on the strong side, with more late day storms likely through the middle of the week.
There's also a small chance that a couple storms produce some hail and damaging wind gusts.
Storms should taper off after 8 PM with patchy fog and lows in the 60s to near 70 resulting by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will shape up a lot like Monday did with highs in the 80s and scattered thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon and evening.
Lingering showers and storms are quite possible depending how far southeast a cold front drags by our area.
Otherwise, expect the intense heat and humidity to return Friday and stick around through the weekend.
Highs will be in the 90s in the Upstate with decent sunshine and an isolated storm or two that fires up in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.