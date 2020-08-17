We're looking at a nice start to the workweek for the upstate and mountains too. With a weak cold front around and the heating of the day we'll see scattered showers and T-Storms especially over the lower terrain. Watch for gusty winds and brief torrential rain in some places. This activity will tend to wind down this evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 80s in the mountains.
Overnight skies clear out with temperatures falling into the low 70s and mid 60s mountains.
For Tuesday we'll see only a slight chances of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and low 80s for the mountains.
We'll see a better chance of rain and storms beginning Wednesday and last through the weekend. Highs cool into the low to mid 80s with upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.