Sweltering heat sticks around for the next several days, with isolated storm chances each afternoon. Some relief from the heat arrives with a cold front next week that should drop high temperatures nearly 10 degrees.
This morning starts with partly cloudy and muggy, in the 60s to lower 70s. Some patchy fog is possible in some of the mountain valleys. By the end of the day, highs reach 93 for the Upstate and 88 in the mountains, with an isolated shower or storm possible.
This weekend will bring more classic summertime weather with highs near normal in the upper 80s to low 90s, with spotty PM storms.
Next week, some big changes move in. A cold front will push in Monday, and that will increase our rain chances. Temps will cool down as well, with highs only reaching the 80s in the Upstate and 70s for the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.
